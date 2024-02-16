State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a self-subscribing journey for enrolment under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) schemes for its customers.

The functionality enables customers to enrol under the schemes as per their convenience without visiting the branch or Customer Service Point, per a statement by India’s largest bank. “The customer needs to key in the account number, date of birth on Jan Suraksha portal and to select the Bank. The Certificate of Insurance is generated instantly on payment of premium,” SBI said.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, SBI, said, “The facility will provide impetus to the Indian Government’s drive of covering all eligible citizens under PMJJBY & PMSBY schemes”.

PMJJBY is a one-year cover term life insurance scheme, renewable from year to year, offering life insurance cover for death due to any cause. PMSBY is an accident insurance scheme offering accidental death and disability cover for death or disability on account of an accident.