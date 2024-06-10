Inflows into the equity schemes of mutual funds increased 83 per cent last month, to ₹34,697 crore, against ₹18,917 crore in April, largely boosted by new fund offer of HDFC Mutual Fund, and investors using the volatility in the market, to pump in more money.

The thematic HDFC Manufacturing fund, had collected ₹9,563 crore through NFOs last month.

Among equity schemes, small, and mid cap schemes, attracted the maximum flows of ₹2,724 crore (₹2,208 crore), and ₹2,605 crore (₹1,793 crore).

Multi-cap inflows was down at ₹2,644 crore (₹2,723 crore), while that of large and mid-cap, was down at ₹2,396 crore (₹2,638 crore). Large cap inflows was up at ₹663 crore (₹357 crore).

The Goss SIP contribution increased 3 per cent to ₹20,904 crore (₹20,371 crore), while net SIP jumped 7 per cent to ₹9,226 crore (₹8,660 crore).

Venkat Chalasani, CEO, Association of Mutual Fund of India said, few investors have complained for not getting the same day net asset value on transactions initiated through UPI before 2.30 pm, on the June 4 market crash.

“We have forwarded it to respective AMCs. What time investors initiated the transaction does not matter, but the money hitting AMC bank account before 3 pm, is the criteria for same day NAV allotment,” he said.

However, mutual funds are working along with service providers, to ensure that these incidents occur again, he added.

Overall, MF asset under management was up at ₹58.91 lakh crore (₹57.26 lakh crore), in May.