BSE Sensex rose by 319.31 pts or 0.43 per cent to trade at 74,990.59 as of 12.10 pm, and Nifty 50 was up 105.85 pts or 0.47 per cent at 22,749.25.

Sectoral indices traded in a mix as of 12.13 pm. Nifty metal, PSU bank, IT, media and pharma stocks declined.

Nifty metal increased 2.40 per cent to trade at 22,608.40; Nifty realty rose 1.70 per cent at 975.70; and the Nifty bank was up 0.27 per cent to trade at 49,557.70. The major gainers of auto stocks were M&M (5.10 per cent higher), Apollo Tyres (3.61 per cent), Ashok Leyland (3.08 per cent), and MRF (2.74 per cent).

The major gainers on the NSE as of 12.18 pm were M&M, Hero Motocorp, Shriram Finance, Power Grid, and Bajaj Auto. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hindalco, Tata Steel, and HCL Technologies were the major laggards.

Patanjali Foods stock declined by 3.75 per cent to trade at ₹1,504.90 on the NSE.

Jana Small Finance Bank stock has hit the upper band at ₹600.35. As of 12.22 pm on the NSE, the stock traded at ₹592.50, higher by 18.43 per cent.

Trent stock hit a record high at ₹4,670. As of 12.33 pm, the stock traded at ₹4,519.55, higher by 4.76 per cent on the NSE.

On the BSE, 3,823 stocks were traded as of 12.18 pm, of which 2,030 stocks advanced, 1,635 declined and 158 remained unchanged. The number of stocks that hit a 52-week high was 227, and those that hit a 52-week low was 21. In addition, 273 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 187 hit the lower circuit.