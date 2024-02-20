Benchmark indices rose to hit the day’s high. Sensex traded at 72,924.64, higher by 216.48 pts or 0.30 per cent as of 12.22 pm on Tuesday, while Nifty 50 traded at 22,155.95, up by 33.70 pts or 0.15 per cent.

The sectoral indices traded in a mix with FMCG stocks, metal, pharma, auto, oil & gas, and IT stocks traded negative. Nifty realty stocks traded higher by 1.28 per cent at 888.05, and Nifty financial services stocks inched up by 0.90 per cent to trade at 20,733.90. In addition, nifty bank, PSU banks, consumer durables, healthcare index and media stocks traded in green.

Stocks that emerged as gainers on the NSE as of 12.26 pm were Power Grid (higher by 4.29 per cent), HDFC Bank (1.97%), NTPC (1.76%), Grasim Industries (1.64%) and Kotak Bank (1.44%). Meanwhile, stocks such as Hero Motocorp (-3.65%), Bajaj Auto (-2.28%), Coal India (-2.12%), BPCL (-1.92%), and Cipla (-1.70%) were top losers.

On the BSE, of the 3.846 stocks that were traded as of 12.34 pm, 2,000 of them advanced, 1,179 stocks declined and 127 were unchanged. The number of stocks that hit a 52-week high were at 303 and those that hit a 52-week low were at 6.

On the NSE, stocks that hit a 52-week high include Panama Petrochem (10.59 per cent), GE Power India (7.94%), Goldiam International (6.49%), Lloyds Engineering Works (6.48%), Vipul (4.88%) and KPI Green Energy (2.72%).