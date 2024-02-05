The BSE Sensex traded at 72,251.80, up by 166.17 points or 0.23 per cent as of 12.21 pm, and the Nifty 50 traded at 21,929.85, up by 76.05 points or 0.35 per cent.

Nifty Pharma hit a high in today’s trade, rising by 2.07 per cent to 18,343.80. The top gainers among Nifty pharma stocks were Pfizer (higher by 2.14 per cent); Natco Pharma (1.40 per cent); Sun Pharma (1.34 per cent); and Cipla (1.26 per cent).

The majority of sectoral indices traded in the green, with Nifty Oil & Gas at 11,400.85, up by 2.60 per cent, and Nifty Auto at 19,700.95, up by 1.65 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank, financial services, and consumer durable stocks declined.

Stocks that gained on the NSE included Tata Motors, Coal India, BPCL, Power Grid, and ONGC, while UPL, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, and Bajaj Finance were among top losers.

On the BSE, 2,112 stocks advanced out of the 4,020 that were traded, while 1,743 declined, and 165 stocks were unchanged. The number of stocks that hit a 52-week high were 514, and those that hit a 52-week low were 26, as of 12:28 pm on Monday.

Stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE include Tata Motors, Life Insurance Corporation, Kirloskar Industries, Ashoka Buildcon, GAIL, Power Grid Corporation, Va Tech Wabag, and NBCC (India).

Meanwhile, LIC stock hit a lifetime high at ₹1,028 today, currently trading at ₹1,002.50, up by 6.03 per cent as of 12:35 pm.