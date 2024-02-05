Va Tech Wabag Ltd has secured a work order from SEPCO III Electric Power Construction Corporation (SEPCO III) for engineering and procurement work at a 20 MLD Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWWTP) at Ras Tanura Refinery Complex, Saudi Arabia.

The project developed by Miahona, a PPP developer and operator of water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, is valued at $33.5 million.

Wabag will engage in design, engineering, procurement, supply and supervision of installation and commissioning of the IWWTP to treat a complex cocktail of effluents from the desalter effluent, tank farms and other oily wastewater sumps in the refinery.

As per the stock exchange filing, the order is scheduled to be completed over a 20-month period and will employ biological treatment followed by filtration and reverse osmosis technologies to treat the effluent partly towards reuse in the refinery. The treatment scheme also includes wet air oxidation for the treatment of spent caustic effluent.

Commenting about the contract, Wabag’s Regional Head of Sales and Marketing, Sivakumar V, said, “This is another key breakthrough for us in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This order which is being delivered to Miahona and Saudi Aramco is a further testimony of Wabag’s technology leadership in the Oil & Gas sector and enables us to further cement our presence in the Middle East Region.”

Va Tech Wabag stock hit a 52-week high today on the NSE at ₹737 .The stock currently trades at ₹699.80, up by 5.74 per cent, as of 9:53 am on Monday.