Mirae Asset Financial Services, an NBFC lending against mutual fund units, will now accept tax-saver units free from the lock-in period as a pledge.

The tax-saver schemes, which are preferred by retail investors due to exemptions enjoyed under Section 80C, come with a three-year lock-in period. Hence the lender did not have any recourse to redeem during the lock-in period if the borrower failed to repay the dues.

Also read: HDFC Bank stock climbs nearly 2% post Q2 earnings

Based on the demand from both clients and distribution partners, it has now enabled lien marking of lock-in free units of tax saver schemes for availing loans.

Krishna Kanhaiya, CEO, Mirae Asset Financial Services (India) said tax-saver fund category is predominantly popular among retail investors as they not only save tax by investing in these funds but also create wealth for them.

Also read: Markets rebound after three days of fall on optimism in global equities

Among 35 schemes that have reached the three-year mark, an impressive 23 have nearly doubled investors’ wealth in the past three years, he said.

As of last month, overall ELSS AUM was of ₹1.84 lakh crore, out of which retail investors contribute the highest of about 85 per cent of ₹1.57 lakh crore.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit