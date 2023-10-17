Shares of HDFC Bank climbed nearly two per cent in morning trade on Tuesday after the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹16,811 crore for the September quarter, its maiden quarterly earnings announcement after merging parent HDFC with itself.

The stock gained 1.86 per cent to ₹1,558 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it climbed 1.70 per cent to ₹1,555.75.

In traded volume terms, 1.24 lakh shares of the firm were traded in morning deals on the BSE and 41.15 lakh shares on the NSE.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender reported a net profit of ₹15,976 crore.

In the year-ago period, the net profit of the merged entity would have been ₹11,162 crore on a consolidated level, while the same on a standalone basis would have been ₹10,606 crore.

On the asset quality front, HDFC Bank reported a gross Non Performing Assets (NPAs) ratio at 1.34 per cent, as against 1.41 per cent, on July 1, when it began operating as a single unit.