Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.’s share price went down by 1.85 per cent after the company reported a 2.2 per cent decrease in profit for the quarter that ended June 30th, 2023, at ₹123.13 crore compared to ₹125.96 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenues were up by 11.24 per cent to ₹1,858.79 crore, compared to ₹1,670.94 crore last year.

Sequentially, the company’s profits were lower by 11.1 per cent compared to Rs 138.47 crore in the previous quarter.

The share price went down by 1.85 per cent to ₹57.78 at 09:35 a.m. on BSE.

