Markets

NACL board meet on January 28

Our Bureau. | Updated on January 03, 2022

The board of directors of NACL, formerly known as Nagarjuna Agrochem, will meet here on January 28 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.

Published on January 03, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like