Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has gifted shares worth over ₹240 crore to his four-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty.

According to the exchange filing, the 77-year-old IT veteran said that he transferred 0.04 per cent stake or 15 lakh shares, to his grandson in an off-market transaction on Friday.

Following this, Murthy’s holding in the tech company dropped from 0.40 per cent to 0.36 per cent.

As Infosys shares closed at ₹1,602.30 apiece on BSE, the four-month-old Ekagrah Murty gained a fortune of ₹240.34 crore. Ekagrah was born in November 2023 to Rohan Murthy (son of Narayana Murthy) and Aparna Krishnan.

According to the December quarter shareholding available with exchanges, Murthy owns 1.66 crore shares or 0.40 per cent stake in Infosys and comes under the promoter category. With this transfer, Ekagrah Rohan Murty will also become a promoter of Infosys.

Earlier in 2021, Nandan Nilekani’s grandchildren Tanush Nilekani Chandra (with 0.08 per cent) and Shray Chandra (0.02 per cent) became promoters of Infosys, thanks to the gift from their mother Janhavi Nilekani.