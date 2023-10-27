Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy’s recent remark urging youngsters to work 70 hours a week for nation-building has triggered an intense debate among netizens. It also starkly highlighted the difference in expectations between India’s young workforce and the head honchos of corporate India. While some business leaders endorsed Narayana Murthy’s views, several social media users criticised his views, raising concerns about low remuneration and the lack of work-life balance.

In a podcast conversation with former Infosys HR director and board member TV Mohandas Pai, who is Chairman of Aarin Capital Partners, Murthy pointed out that India’s work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. He added that India must improve its work productivity, and the youth must shoulder the responsibility for the nation’s progress. “Therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, This is my country; I’d like to work 70 hours a week,” he stated.

Endorsing Murthy’s view, Ola Cabs co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal stated, “It’s not our moment to work less and entertain ourselves. Rather, it’s our moment to go all in and build in one generation what other countries have built over many generations.”

In another post, Aggarwal stated, “Our grandparents’ generation fought for independence. Our parents’ generation fought for roti kapda makaan. Like it or not, our generation is destined to build India into the largest economy. It will take every effort. There is no better satisfaction than to contribute to this journey!”

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group, said he agreed with Murthy. “It’s not about burnout; it’s about dedication. We have to make India an economic superpower that we can all be proud of in India 2047.” Jindal added that “a 5-day week culture” is not what a rapidly developing nation of our size needs, as India’s circumstances are unique and challenges distinct from those of developed nations.”

However, many social media users criticised Murthy’s remarks pointing out that such gruelling hours are not feasible, pointing also to the hours spent commuting. Ashneer Grover, former MD and co-founder of Bharatpe, also chimed in on the debate. “I think Junta got offended here because work is still being measured in “hours” rather than “outcomes.” The other thing is people feeling as if youngster’s laziness is the only thing keeping India from becoming developed. Funny - getting offended unites us more than cricket, religion, caste or language.(sic),”

