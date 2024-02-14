Nazara Technologies Ltd’s subsidiary Nodwin Gaming International Pte Ltd, an arm of Nodwin Gaming Private Limited, has signed definitive agreements to acquire Ninja Global FZCO, a UAE- and Turkey-based company with assets in esports and gaming production.

The company said the acquisition enhances Nodwin Gaming’s global capabilities, particularly in West Asian and Turkish markets. This comes after Nodwin Gaming’s acquisition of games marketing services company PublishMe in October. The acquisition would enable Nodwin Gaming tap Central Asia’s growing mobile games market, it said.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Nodwin Gaming, said, “We are thrilled to warmly welcome Gokhan Kazar and Doruk Demisar, Founders of Ninja Dubai, and their team into the Nodwin Gaming family, marking a significant addition to our valued network. This strategic acquisition not only unlocks a plethora of new opportunities but also opens doors to numerous fresh possibilities for us as a leading gaming and esports media company. As Nodwin Gaming actively broadens its global footprint, with a special focus on key emerging markets within the new BRICS+ global network, the integration of Ninja is a natural and essential step forward. This move positions us to empower local esports ecosystems, understand, and unlock the potential of multiple emerging markets.”

However the shares were down by 0.82 per cent to ₹844 on the BSE.