NSE Nifty traded flat, up 0.1 per cent or 2.95 points at 22,199.29, while the BSE Sensex was at 73,085 up by 0.03 per cent or 20 points.

Of a total of 3,166 stocks that were actively traded, 1,706 advanced, while 1,349 declined and 111 stocks remained unchanged, where 128 stocks hit a 52-week high and 14 stocks hit a 52-week low at 9.30 am on Wednesday.

Prabhudas Lilladher, Stock Broking Firm on Nifty outlook, said, “Nifty as of now is taking support near the 22100 zone and has picked up gradually with some volatility witnessed. It ended the previous session near 22200 zone with bias once again improving and anticipating a further rise in this week. As mentioned earlier, with the overall bias maintained strong, the index is expected to carry on with its positive momentum for the next targets of 22400 and 22800 anticipated in the coming days. The support for the day is seen at 22100 level, while resistance is seen at 22400.

Bank Nifty took support near the 46350 zone during the intraday session and ended on a flat note near the 46600 level with near-term support maintained near the 50EMA level of 46200 zone and would need to breach above the 47300 band to trigger a fresh upward move. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 46300-47000 levels.”

Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am include, Tata Motors (1.17%), Bharti Airtel (1.13%), Tata Consumers (0.66%), SBI (0.53%), Hindalco (0.51%)

Major losers include, Apollo Hospitals (-1.46%), Asian Paints (-1.18%), Ultratech Cement (-0.83%), Wipro (-0.78%), BPCL (-0.74%)

BSE smallcap was down by 0.11 per cent and Midcap down by 0.17 per cent

