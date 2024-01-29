Nippon Life India Asset Management Company reported highest ever net profit with 39 per cent increase in December quarter at ₹284 crore against ₹205 crore logged in the same period last year, on the back of sharp jump in asset under management. It registered a 27 per cent rise in income at ₹530 crore (₹416 crore). Overall expenses were up 15 per cent at ₹172 crore (₹149 crore).

Nippon India assets under management were at ₹4.81 lakh crore with mutual fund asset increasing 29 per cent to ₹3.78 lakh crore (₹2.93 lakh crore).

While the share of equity assets rose to 49 per cent (45 per cent) of overall AUM, debt and liquid asset contribution was down at 18 per cent (19 per cent) and 9 per cent (14 per cent). The ETF contribution was tad higher at 25 per cent (23 per cent).

Retail assets

Nippon MF has one of the largest retail assets in the industry of ₹1.22 lakh crore while retail investors contributed 31 per cent the AUM against industry average of 27 per cent. High networth individual asset at ₹1.13 lakh crore was up by ₹38,000 crore year-on-year in December quarter.

The fund house AUM from ‘beyond top 30 cities’ increased 41 per cent to ₹79,100 crore (₹56,200 crore).

SIP inflows more than doubled to ₹5,930 crore (₹2,910 crore) in December quarter with annualised systematic book of over ₹25,200 crore.

Nippon MF is one of the largest ETF players with asset of ₹92,900 crore with market share of 15 per cent.