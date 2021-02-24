Markets

NSE halts trading due to tech glitch

Reuters Bengaluru | Updated on February 24, 2021 Published on February 24, 2021

Telecom links down, says the bourse

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) halted trading in all segments on Wednesday due to a technical glitch, the exchange said in a statement.

"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system. We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible," NSEsaid.

NSE said all segments had been closed at 1140 IST (0610GMT).

