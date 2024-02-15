The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) and the National Stock Exchange are jointly organising a conference on Macroeconomics, Banking & Finance in Mumbai.

The one-day Conference, with the theme “Securing Financial Stability Amid Global Spillovers” is the brainchild of Uruppika, IIMK’s flagship Centre of excellence in macroeconomics, banking and finance. The conference will be hosted at the National Stock Exchange, Mumbai on February 16.

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, will speak on “Macro-financial Stability and Spillovers in an Integrated World” in the presence of Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI. KV Kamath, Chairman, Jio Financial Services, will be the guest for the valedictory session.

The conference will also feature lectures and panel discussions on a range of topics from debt flows and sovereign debt management, risks in emerging market economies, global financial regulatory reforms etc.