NSE seeks SEBI nod for IPO again

The National Stock Exchange has approached market regulator SEBI for its proposed IPO.

Once SEBI gives its go-ahead, then NSE will start appointing merchant bankers and file a new updated document (draft prospectus) with SEBI, sources in the stock exchange said.

NSE has revived its listing plans now that the six months bar (in the co-location case) imposed by SEBI in 2019 is over. It has written a letter to SEBI seeking approval for the IPO, which is most likely going to be an offer-for-sale, it is learnt.

SEBI had also in April 2019 asked NSE to disgorge more than ₹625 crore along with 12 per cent interest a year in connection with the co-location case, which rocked the nation.

It may be recalled that in December 2016, the NSE had filed draft documents for its ₹10,000-crore IPO.

Published on January 07, 2020
