NYSE says it will delist three China telco companies by January 11

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The New York Stock Exchange is starting the process of delisting securities of three Chinese telecom companies, China Telecom Corporation Limited, China Mobile Limited and ChinaUnicom (Hong Kong) Limited, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The move comes after President Donald Trump in November unveiled an executive order barring US investments in Chinese companies that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, which could impact some of China’s biggest companies.
The November executive order sought to give teeth to a 1999 law that mandated that the Department of Defense compile a list of Chinese military companies. The Pentagon, which only complied with the mandate this year, has so far designated 35 companies, including oil company CNOOC Ltd and China’s top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.
Each of the telecoms companies named by the NYSE also has a listing in Hong Kong.
NYSE said that the issuers were no longer suitable for listing as the order prohibits any transactions in securities “designed to provide investment exposure to such securities, of any Communist Chinese military company, by any United States person.”
NYSE said that it would suspend trading on either January 7 or January 11. The issuers have a right to a review of the decision.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
₹1436 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141514451460 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy Century Textiles & Industries at current levels. The stock ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...