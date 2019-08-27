Markets

Oppenheimer sells ₹263-cr worth stocks

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 27, 2019 Published on August 27, 2019

 

US-based Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund on Tuesday sold shares worth ₹263 crore of six firms, including HDFC, Kotak Bank and TCS, to Invesco Equity Fund. According to data available with the BSE, Oppenheimer sold HDFC shares worth ₹98.29 crore, and Kotak Bank shares valued at ₹82.37 crore to Invesco Developing Markets Equity Fund. Similarly, TCS shares worth ₹34.11 crore, Zee Entertainment shares of ₹24.28 crore, Cholamandalam Investment shares of ₹10.58 crore and DLF shares valued at ₹14.10 crore were sold by Oppenheimer to Invesco. Earlier this year, Invesco said that it has successfully completed acquisition of Oppenheimer Funds, bringing the firm’s total assets under management to $1.2 trillion.

 

