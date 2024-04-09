Organic Recycling System Limited’s shares increased by 2.39% after the company partnered with Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bioenergy in Kapurthala under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The company informed that this collaboration aims to maximize the biogas potential of Napier grass through anaerobic digestion and contribute to the country’s renewable energy strategy.

The company further informed that the partnership will focus on utilizing co-digestion techniques to process Napier grass and other agricultural residues, generating biogas. As part of this initiative, a pilot biogas plant will be established at ORS’s existing Solapur facility to test and refine the biogas production process using Napier grass. Once successful, the technology will be scaled up for commercial use, with ORS playing a key role in implementing and operating the biogas plant.

Yashas Bhand, CEO of ORS, said, “This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our efforts to drive sustainable waste management solutions and renewable energy generation. By combining our expertise with NIBE’s research capabilities we aim to pioneer new pathways for biogas production and drive positive change in the renewable energy landscape of India, contributing significantly to the nation’s sustainable development goals. “

The shares were trading flat (-0.02%) to ₹230.45 at 3.10 pm on the BSE.