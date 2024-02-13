Organic Recycling Systems Ltd and SB Infowaves have partnered to create an AI-driven predictive modelling tool for monitoring anaerobic digestion (AD) reactors. The tool aims to improve operational efficiency by predicting the health status of biogas digesters and offering troubleshooting measures.

It will utilise historical data from ORS Ltd’s Solapur plant and include a user-friendly interface for operators. SB Infowaves will provide technical support for product deployment.

The company reported that in addition to its predictive capabilities, the software will feature a user-friendly interface for easy data input, visualisation, and interpretation, catering to operators at various skill levels. Furthermore, a secure and scalable architecture is being developed to accommodate future updates and expansions, aligning with evolving industry needs.

The company said the partnership aims to set new benchmarks in predictive modelling for AD reactors, contributing to the sustainability and efficiency of biogas production globally.

However, the shares were down by 2.33 per cent to ₹234.40 on the BSE.