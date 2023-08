Patanjali Foods’ shares were up 3.33 per cent after the company reported a 7.7 per cent increase in revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹7767.10 crore.

However, the company’s profit after tax was down by 63 per cent year-on-year to ₹87.75 crore. Sequentially, the company’s profits were lower by 66 per cent.

The shares were up by 3.33 per cent to ₹1,310 at 11.33 am on the BSE.