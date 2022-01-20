Precision Metaliks IPO to close on Jan 24

Vishakhapatnam-based Precision Metaliks Limited’s IPO, which opened on the NSE Emerge Platform on January 19, will close on January 24. The issue comprises 43 lakh shares with a face value of ₹10 each at a price of ₹51 per equity share, aggregating to ₹21.93 crore.
Precision Metaliks Limited is an automobile component player which provides automated cleaning of aluminium chips, robotic polishing of alloy wheels and other engineering services.
The company has a manufacturing plant at the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone.
It had posted a revenue of ₹49.24 crore and a net profit of ₹1.49 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2021, a statement said.
Published on
January 20, 2022
