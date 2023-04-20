Priya Subbaraman, the chief regulatory officer (CRO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has resigned, sources told businessline. Subbaraman was NSE’s CRO since February 2018 and joined the exchange after Vikram Limaye took charge as the MD and CEO of the exchange in 2017.

Prior to joining NSE, Subbaraman worked as the head of compliance for corporate, institutional and commercial banking at Standard Chartered Bank. She was also the compliance officer at Goldman Sachs Securities between July 2010 and August 2015.

As NSE’s Chief of Compliance, Subbaraman was also a key managerial person at the exchange. She could not be immediately reached for comments for the story. In 2021, Subbaraman was also shortlisted for the post of MD and CEO of National Share Depository Services Ltd (NSDL), a leading provider of equity demat accounts. She was also the Member, Board of Directors at NSE Academy from March 2023. In 2021, she became the woman leader of the year for world exchange federation.