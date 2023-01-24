Standard Chartered Bank has appointed Sarabjit Anand as the Chief Technology and Operations Officer (CTOO), said a release.

Anand joined Standard Chartered Bank in 1991 in India, later moving to Hong Kong. Prior to this, he was the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Singapore and ASEAN markets. He has been in Singapore since 2015 and was instrumental in strategising and advocating the overall digital journey of the bank.

The UK-based bank also appointed SV Shivshanker as Head of Human Resources for India and South Asia. He has been with the bank since 1994, and was recently the Global Head of HR Operations and Global People Services at Standard Chartered Global Business Services.

Both the appointments are effective from January 2023.