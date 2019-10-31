Quess Corp rallies over 17 per cent after Q2 results

Shares of Quess Corp on Thursday zoomed over 17 per cent after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 65.03 crore for the September quarter.

The scrip jumped 17.02 per cent to Rs 554.70 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock rose 16.82 per cent to Rs 554.

Business services provider Quess Corp had on Wednesday reported a 5.49 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.03 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 61.64 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Quess Corp said in a BSE filing.