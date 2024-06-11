RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. has secured a work order from the Ministry of Defence for the creation of RailTel PoP.

The contract is valued at ₹11,23,69,040 (including tax).

Earlier this month, the company secured order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated for supply, installation, configuration, commissioning, and integration of ICT infrastructure, for operation, and maintenance of the ICT infrastructure in compliance amounting to ₹81,45,64,548 (including tax).

Shares of RailTel Corporation surged 8.13 per cent to trade at ₹415.60 as of 11.22 am on Tuesday.