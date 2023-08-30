Ramkrishna Forgings Limited’s shares were up after the company announced a breakthrough by expanding its presence into the South American market. The company has won a substantial contract valued at 8.25 Million Euros (approximately Rs. 73.65 crore) from a European OEM and Tier 1 supplier.

As part of this agreement, Ramkrishna Forgings will supply front and rear axle components for the next five years, reflecting a yearly commitment of 1.65 Million Euros. This long-term partnership highlights the trust and confidence between the company and its industry-leading clients.

The shares were up by 0.77 per cent to Rs. 659 at 10.35 a.m. on the BSE.