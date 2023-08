Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd’s shares were up 3.70 per cent after the company announced it had won a four-year contract worth 17.2 million euros (approximately Rs 156 crore) from a Eurasian leader in the farm equipment industry. The annual contract value is approximately 4.31 million euros.

The company shares were up 3.70 per cent at Rs 677 at 11.33 am on the BSE. At 1:50 pm, the stock was quoted at Rs 671.20, up 2.81 per cent.