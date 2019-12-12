Broker's call: Rane Holdings (Sell)

MSI GF63 8RD: A gaming laptop that fits your bill
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
Chola Securities
Rane Holdings (Sell)
CMP: ₹700.25
Target: ₹640
Rane Holding Ltd (RHL) is holding company of Rane Group. The company has strategic investments in four subsidiary companies, three joint ventures and one associate company.
In 2QFY20, RHL’s consolidated revenue declined by 18.1 per cent y-o-y to ₹506.1 crore. Revenues from Indian OEMs declined by 33 per cent while revenues from International customers showed a growth of 9 per cent . Gross margins declined by 64 bps/150 bps y-o-y/q-o-q. Employees costs also increased by about 400 bps leading to a contraction in EBITDA margins by 240 bps y-o-y to 7.1 per cent.
Valuation: The models served by the company in UV/LCV and MHCV space reported higher drop in volumes compared to industry, leading to a steep decline in revenues for the company. At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of14.3x/11.5x on FY20E/FY21E EPS, respectively. We arrive at a revised price target of ₹640 based on P/E of 10x FY21EPS and downgrade to a ‘sell’ on the stock on account of the muted outlook and poor performance of served models.
Risks: Sooner than expected recovery in sales, steep declines in raw material prices.
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Mindtree at current levels. Since registering a ...
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...