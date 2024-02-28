RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd has partnered with Flyr to offer hoteliers an AI-driven rate optimisation solution across distribution channels. The company said a key benefit is that hotels on Flyr will have access to an integrated system, eliminating the need to log on to multiple platforms. The integrated system will increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, and provide accurate insights for hoteliers, it said.

It added that the integration of RateGain’s Navigator platform will give hoteliers access to real-time market data, ability to shop at competitors’ member rates, and monitor rate parity on the revenue management systems platform itself. Navigator will also provide features such as cluster views, identification of high-demand dates, and machine learning capabilities to address data sufficiency issues.

Jens Munch, CEO of Flyr Hospitality, said, “Working with industry leaders like RateGain is integral to our strategic growth ambitions as Flyr continues to push the boundaries of innovation and foster deeper partner collaborations to deliver even greater value to our clients. By combining our strengths, we’re confident that our cloud-based solutions will deliver highly successful outcomes for hotels looking to maximise revenue.”

The shares were down by 1.90 per cent to ₹817.25 at 11.59 am on the BSE.

