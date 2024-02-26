R Systems International Ltd, a player in digital product engineering and technology solutions, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) on Applied AI for Sustainable Systems.

The CoE, to be set up at IIT Delhi, will comprise a research lab, and the initiation of merit-based student scholarships. The company said the collaborative efforts of the CoE are anticipated to contribute to the research and development capabilities of both R Systems and IIT Delhi. Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, emphasised the crucial role of emerging technologies in preparing future research for a sustainable world.

Nitesh Bansal, CEO and Managing Director of R Systems International Ltd, said, “This collaboration between R Systems and IIT Delhi will facilitate industry-academia partnership aimed at bridging the gap between theoretical research and practical application of AI solutions.”

The R Systems CoE is positioned to be an R&D hub, to bring researchers from R Systems with faculty members and students to address real-world problems at scale. Professor Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean of Corporate Relations at IIT Delhi, commended the collaboration, stating, “In an era where Industry-Academia collaboration is in its most exciting phase, we extend our gratitude to R Systems and IIT Delhi for pioneering the integration of Information Technology, CSR, and research. This collaboration signifies a transformative synergy that not only propels technological innovation, but also addresses pertinent societal needs.”

The shares were up 0.09 per cent at Rs 463.10 at 2.44 pm on the BSE