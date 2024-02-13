RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd’s shares were up after the company announced a collaboration with HotelKey, a hospitality platform. The partnership aims to enhance HotelKey’s distribution capabilities by leveraging RateGain’s connectivity solutions.

HotelKey will utilise RateGain’s expertise to connect with Global Distribution Systems (GDS) and other demand partners. RateGain’s connectivity solutions power over 20 per cent of all GDS transactions across hotel chains worldwide. With RateGain’s GDS connectivity, HotelKey will offer hoteliers the convenience of using their chain codes and systems for direct distribution to GDS and other demand partners. This collaboration aims to streamline distribution processes to save time and costs for hoteliers.

Peter Strebel, President (Americas) at RateGain, said, “HotelKey’s vision to empower hoteliers with efficient and streamlined distribution solutions aligns seamlessly with RateGain’s commitment to provide cutting-edge connectivity. We are proud to contribute to HotelKey’s global success and look forward to further enhancing their capabilities.”

The shares were up by 0.66 per cent at Rs 774.50 on the BSE.