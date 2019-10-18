Markets

RIL becomes first Indian co to hit Rs 9 lakh cr m-cap mark

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark. During late morning trade on BSE, the company’s market capitalisation (m-cap) was Rs 9,01,490.09 crore.

The scrip of the country’s most-valued company was trading in the green, up 2.28 per cent to a record Rs 1,428, ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day.

In August 2018, RIL became the first domestic firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market valuation. The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.

Published on October 18, 2019
