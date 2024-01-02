Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels Ltd’s shares jumped 7.15 per cent after the company inaugurated its seventh property in Himachal Pradesh. The property, Regenta Inn Luxinna, Bhagsung, is located in the tranquil hill town of McLeodganj.

Chander K Baljee, Chairman and Managing Director, underlined the significance of the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh’s State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP). He emphasised the commitment to providing a safe and hospitable experience for both leisure and business travelers.

The property is situated amidst cedar woods with views of the Himalayas, at an altitude of 7,010 feet. It offers 28 rooms, including Studio Balcony, Premium Balcony, and Executive Balcony rooms. It features an open rooftop terrace.

The shares were up by 7.15 per cent at Rs 343 at 1.28 pm on the BSE.