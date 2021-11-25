RTI activist rues over SEBI refusal to share information on MSEI forensic audit

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
RTI activist Anil Galgali has said that market regulator SEBI has refused to divulge information about the forensic audit conducted at Mumbai-based Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSEI) because there was no public interest. SEBI had ordered a forensic audit into the workings of the MSEI, which was earlier known as MCX SX, on allegations of mismanagement and financial irregularities.
Galgai says that SEBI and the logic of the RTI appellate authority were not correct since MSEI had 46,000 shareholders and large PSU banks holding a stake in it. MSEI currently is fighting for its survival since its networth is fast depleting, and its claim of ₹856 crore against NSE has been stuck at the Supreme Court now for nearly a decade.
Galgali says he had sought information from SEBI on July 27, 2021 concerning the Forensic Audit Report submitted by E & Y for the previous years, but SEBI declined the information. Subsequently, Anil Galgali filed a First Appeal o n September 24, 2021, which was also denied by the Appellate Authority vide letter dated October 26, 2021, citing the reasons that required information is exempt from disclosure under Sections 8(1)(e) and 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act 2005, as there is no larger public interest involved.
However, Galgali says MSEI has over 46,000 shareholders and is a deemed public company, and hence it requires more transparency and disclosures.
“This exchange has around 46,000 minority shareholders. That apart, PSU and private banks including SBI, BOI, Union, BOB, Canara, Indian, PNB, UCO, Overseas, HDFC, AXIS, Vijaya Bank and Institutions like IFCI, IL&FS, Bennett Coleman, ‘Trust Capital’, ‘Edelweiss’, MCX are also MSEI shareholders. Investments of these entities are at heightened risk of becoming NPA. So how is public interest not involved,” Galgali said in a statement he released.
“SEBI should make all Forensic Audit Report at MSEI and whistleblowers’ complaints with Action Taken Report in the public domain,” Galgali said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...