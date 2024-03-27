Sanofi India Limited’s shares were up by 4.19 per cent after the company announced a partnership with Cipla Limited for the distribution and promotion of Sanofi’s central nervous system (CNS) medication in India.

Cipla will distribute Sanofi India’s six CNS brands, including the anti-epileptic medication Frisium.

Rodolfo Hrosz, Managing Director, Sanofi India Limited, said, “Sanofi India’s CNS products are leaders in their respective categories. These well-established brands already improve the lives of many patients across urban centres in the country. Cipla’s wide presence will enable us to expand the reach of this portfolio to healthcare professionals and patients across all India.”

Achin Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, One India Business, Cipla Limited, said, “Enhancing access to high-quality treatments is central to our purpose of ‘Caring for Life’. We are pleased to collaborate with Sanofi India to enhance accessibility to highly efficacious and quality therapeutic solutions in CNS and bring value to patients across the country. Central nervous system is one of the most challenging areas in medicine, and we believe this partnership is a significant step forward to address unmet needs of patients.”

The shares were up by 4.19 per cent to ₹8,033.55 at 12.03 pm on the BSE.