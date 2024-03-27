Larsen & Toubro Ltd’s shares were up by 0.95 per cent after the company’s buildings & factories (b&f) construction vertical clinched domestic and international orders.

In Oman, the company secured a contract from the Ministry of Health to construct the 165-bed Al Namaa General Hospital with ancillary structures. The 30-month project includes works such as civil structures, MEP services, and external development.

It has also bagged a contract to build an access corridor at the Maa Kamakhya temple in Assam. Awarded by Assam’s public works department, the project involves construction of buildings and other infrastructural components for the temple’s access and management.

The other contracts in its kitty are the construction of a polymer manufacturing plant and a solar glass manufacturing plant in Gujarat. These entail civil, structural, and architectural works. The company is involved in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services across various sectors in over 50 countries.

The shares were up by 0.95 per cent to ₹3,704.70 at 11 am on the BSE.