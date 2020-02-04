SAT quashes penalty on traders due to delay by SEBI in issuing show-cause notices

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Enjoyable screen and lots of camera to play with
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
The Securities and Appellate (SAT) has quashed SEBI’s order of penalty against several traders who the regulator said were indulging in creation of artificial trading volumes in a particular scrip. A seven-year delay in issuing show-cause notices (SCNs) to the alleged wrongdoers for violation of trading norms is the main reason for the tribunal's order.
SAT said since there was an inordinate delay by SEBI in issuing the SCNs, the penalty order cannot be sustained. SAT presiding officer Justice Tarun Agarwala and Member CKG Nair observed in their order that SEBI’s explanation for the delay was “patently farcical and appears to be an afterthought”.
“Even though there is no period of limitation prescribed in the (SEBI) Act and Regulations in the issuance of an SCN or for completion of the adjudication proceedings, the authority is required to exercise its powers within a reasonable period as held recently in Adjudicating Officer, Securities and Exchange Board of India vs. Bhavesh Pabari (2019) SCC OnLine SC 294. In the instant case, we are of the opinion that the power to adjudicate has not been exercised within a reasonable period and therefore, no penalty could be imposed,” the SAT order on January 31, said.
SAT found that SEBI issued an SCN against the alleged wrongdoers in 2017 for violation of PFUTP (Prevention of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms for the period January 2010 to January 2011. As per the SEBI investigation, the matter related to artificial and circular trading in Oregon Commercial also known as Saianand Commercial.
Defending its delay, SEBI told SAT that “on the basis of the investigation which started in September / October 2011, a preliminary report was prepared on April 2, 2012, but no action could be taken in 2013-14 as there were certain changes in the officers of the investigation department. The investigation report was subsequently approved in February 2016 based on which an SCN was issued on July 24, 2017.”
However, SAT said no urgency was shown by SEBI. “In our opinion, the grounds shown by the respondent (SEBI) in its additional affidavit only indicates the lackadaisical attitude in proceeding against the entities. It is quite clear that no urgency was shown by the respondent to culminate the proceedings and has moved at a leisurely pace. We find that after submission of the preliminary report on April 2, 2012 no further steps were taken in 2012 and the period of 2013-14 has been covered with a vague allegation that there were certain changes in the officers of the Investigation department. We also find that after the report was submitted on February 1, 2016 it took the respondent another 17 months to issue the show cause notice.”
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Delhi and Mumbai airport offer fliers services that take care of all their needs or specific tasks
Simulators give pilots a feel of the action and train them to fly aircraft in normal and challenging ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...