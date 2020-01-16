SEBI exonerates Ravi Narain, 8 others in NSE dark-fibre case

‘We see the Indian EV market growing in the years to come’
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Market regulator SEBI has exonerated former National Stock Exchange MD and CEO Ravi Narain and a few other senior officials in a matter involving dark-fibre connectivity at the stock exchange.
SEBI had asked NSE to deposit ₹62 crore of estimated ‘ill-gotten wealth’ but the regulator on Thursday said the nine officials, including Narain, cannot be held responsible for any misconduct or non-compliance in the so-called ‘dark-fibre issue’ .
Former officials absolved from the charges include senior V-P (operations) R Nandakumar, Co-Location head Jagdish Joshi, CTOs N Muralidharan and Ravi Apte.
Current officials who have been exonerated are COO (Trading) Mayur Sindhwad, CTO-Projects Sankarson Banerjee, CTO-Operations G Shenoy and VP-Regulations Suprabhat Lala.
SEBIsaid that none of the officials was a director and/or in a key managerial position at NSE between April-July 2015. It had launched a probe into NSE’s co-location facility on allegations that certain brokers got preferential access. The regulator issued two orders in the matter in 2019.
Certain stockbrokers were allegedly permitted to avail of Point-to-Point (P2P) dark-fibre connectivity from Sampark Infotainment Pvt Ltd, a non-empanelled service provider. The connectivity provided by this company conferred an advantage to a few brokers, which resulted in a substantial increase in their turnover from April-August 2015.
“The materials available... also don’t indicate even remotely, the role of any of the noticees as an employee of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd in facilitating Sampark to establish the P2P connectivity at NSEIL,” SEBI added.
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Development underway in Japan as part of the premium mobility vision
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...