SecureKloud Technologies Ltd’s step-down subsidiary, Healthcare Triangle Inc launched new SaaS solutions aimed at driving digital transformation and AI integration in healthcare. The company said that its goal is to revolutionize patient care, diagnostics, and treatment outcomes on a global scale. Healthcare triangle also said that these solutions are designed to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and patient-centricity in healthcare operations, aligning with the shift towards digital solutions in the global healthcare sector.

Healthcare Triangle has also forged partnerships with AI technology providers, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and research institutions to accelerate the adoption of digital transformation in healthcare.

Grand View Research projects global AI in the healthcare marketto reach $208.2 billion by 2030, indicating the potential for AI integration in transforming the healthcare landscape.

The company reported that its SaaS solutions include features such as interoperability, AI-powered clinical decision support, predictive analytics, patient-centric engagement, automation, and security compliance. These solutions are built on next-generation cloud technology, offering healthcare providers a platform for data integration, advanced analytics, and streamlined operations. The company aims to reduce its carbon footprint through renewable energy sources annually by approximately 99,547 tCO2e.

The shares rose 3.08 per cent to ₹64 at 12.07 pm on the BSE.