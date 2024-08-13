Sensex and Nifty continued their downward trend on Tuesday afternoon, with both major indices registering losses. The BSE Sensex stood at 79,272.62, down 376.3 points or 0.47 per cent from the previous close, while the Nifty fell to 24,235.45, dropping 111.55 points or 0.46 per cent.

The markets opened marginally lower in the morning, with the Sensex beginning at 79,576.14 and the Nifty at 24,320.35. The decline persisted throughout the day, reflecting mixed global sentiment and recent domestic economic data.

Out of 3,938 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,311 declined while 1,510 advanced, indicating a bearish trend. 117 stocks remained unchanged. The market breadth favored sellers, with 229 stocks hitting 52-week highs compared to 30 touching 52-week lows.

Olectra Greentech Ltd led the gainers, surging 9.25 per cent, followed by Triveni Turbine Ltd at 10.54 per cent. Other top performers included Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, and Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd.

On the losing side, Aarti Industries Ltd saw the steepest fall of 15.95%. Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd and Hindustan Oil Exploration Co Ltd also experienced significant declines of 14.82% and 9.89% respectively.

The volatility in the market was evident with 274 stocks hitting the upper circuit and 230 touching the lower circuit limits.