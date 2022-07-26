hamburger

Markets

Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of blue-chip earnings

Reuters | Bengaluru, July 26 | Updated on: Jul 26, 2022
concept image

concept image

NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.51% at 16,545, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.49% to 55,493 in early trade

Benchmark indices slipped on Tuesday ahead of a raft of blue-chip earnings, led by declines in technology stocks as investors braced for a likely big U.S. interest rate hike this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.51 per cent at 16,545.6, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.49 per cent to 55,493.31 in early trade.

Stocks in Asia were on tenterhooks as markets awaited a likely 75-basis-point Federal Reserve interest rate increase later this week amid surging inflation, while a profit warning from U.S. retailer Walmart dampened sentiment.

In Mumbai, private lender Axis Bank slid 1.9 per cent despite a beat on quarterly profit, as analysts flagged soft loan growth.

The Nifty IT index declined the most among sub-indexes, slipping up to 1.4 per cent.

Helping cut losses on the Nifty 50 was a 3.7 per cent rise in non-bank lender Bajaj Finserv on plans to issue bonus shares and split its stock.

Nifty 50 components Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints and Larsen & Toubro will report their results later in the day.

Published on July 26, 2022
stock market
Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Axis Bank Ltd
Bajaj Auto Ltd
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
Asian Paints Ltd
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you