Sensex, Nifty inch higher as consumer stocks gain

Benchmark indices edged up on Wednesday, driven by consumer stocks, while data showed that the economic growth slowed to the lowest in a year in the first three months of 2022.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.24 per cent at 16,625.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.28 per cent to 55,733.47. On Tuesday, both indexes snapped three straight sessions of gains as a rally in technology stocks paused and banking stocks fell.

On Wednesday, Tata Consumer and Hindustan Unilever rose over 1 per cent each and were among the top percentage gainers on the Nifty 50 index.

After market hours on Tuesday, government data showed India's gross domestic product grew 4.1 per cent year-on-year in January-March, below the 5.4 per cent growth in Oct-December and growth of 8.4 per cent in July-Sept.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks steadied although investors were jittery after eurozone inflation rose to a record high and stoked concerns about rate rises globally.