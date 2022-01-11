Sensex up 189 pts intraday, Nifty above 18,000 amid volatility

Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher during the afternoon on Tuesday amid volatility, led by IT stocks.

Market began on a choppy note amid mixed global cues as rising treasury yields are putting pressure on equities across the globe with US Fed expected to hike rates sooner than later. Rising Covid-19 cases have also impacted investor sentiments. After a volatile first half, Indices were trading marginally higher during the afternoon, led by gains in heavyweights such as Reliance and HDFC.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 60,584.87, up 189.24 points or 0.31 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 60,621.37 and a low of 60,281.52. The Nifty 50 was trading at 18,049.15, up 45.85 points or 0.25 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 18,059.15 and a low of 17,964.40.

HCL Tech, HDFC, Divi’s Lab, Grasim and Reliance were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, BPCL, Coal India and Bharti Airtel were the top laggards.

Experts expect volatility to continue. Budget expectation and India Inc quarterly performance will drive individual stock performance moving forward, as per analysts.

Metals under pressure

On the sectoral front while realty, IT, oil & gas and healthcare stocks recorded gains, metals and FMCG faced pressure.

Nifty Metal was down 1.36 per cent while Nifty FMCG was down 0.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Realty was up 1.47 per cent while Nifty IT was up 0.76 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.42 per cent. Nifty Healthcare Index was up 0.32 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were in the green.

The Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.50 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.31 per cent.

The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.35 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.68 per cent.

The volatility index rose 1.37 per cent to 17.92.