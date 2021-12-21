Sensex up over 1,000 pts intraday, Nifty tops 16,900

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Benchmark indices were trading higher during the afternoon on Tuesday as the market bounced back from Monday’s steep fall.
The market, after a consistent slump over the past few sessions, opened on a positive note amid positive global cues. Indices extended gains, witnessing across- the-board buying, the rally led by metals and IT.
Investors lose over ₹11.45 lakh cr in two days of market sell-off
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 56,871.74, up 1,049.73 points or 1.88 per cent, near the day’s high of 56,900.74. It recorded an intraday low of 56,197.08. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,924.55, up 310.35 points or 1.87 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,936.40 and a low of 16,722.95.
Tata Steel, Wipro, HCL Tech, UPL and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty 50. Only three stocks, Powergrid, Cipla and Divi’s Lab, were in the red.
4 key stock market trends of 2021
According to analysts, the market is technically being in the ‘oversold’ zone and was likely to bounce back sooner or later. However, investors must remain cautious as the overall trend still remains bearish as all major negative triggers, such as aggressive FII selling, fears over Covid-19 variant Omicron, and major global central banks indicating liquidity tightening, still persist.
On the sectoral front, all indices were in the green with Metals, IT, Realty and Consumer Durables leading the rally.
Nifty Metals was up 3.86 per cent. Nifty Realty, Nifty IT and Nifty Consumer Durables were up 2.88 per cent, 2.82 per cent and 2.47 per cent, respectively.
The broader market also bounced back, with broader indices trading in the green.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 2.15 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 2.19 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 2.01 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.97 per cent.
The volatility index softened 7.50 per cent to 17.54.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...