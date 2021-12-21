Sensex up over 1,000 pts intraday, Nifty tops 16,900

Benchmark indices were trading higher during the afternoon on Tuesday as the market bounced back from Monday’s steep fall.

The market, after a consistent slump over the past few sessions, opened on a positive note amid positive global cues. Indices extended gains, witnessing across- the-board buying, the rally led by metals and IT.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 56,871.74, up 1,049.73 points or 1.88 per cent, near the day’s high of 56,900.74. It recorded an intraday low of 56,197.08. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,924.55, up 310.35 points or 1.87 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,936.40 and a low of 16,722.95.

Tata Steel, Wipro, HCL Tech, UPL and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty 50. Only three stocks, Powergrid, Cipla and Divi’s Lab, were in the red.

According to analysts, the market is technically being in the ‘oversold’ zone and was likely to bounce back sooner or later. However, investors must remain cautious as the overall trend still remains bearish as all major negative triggers, such as aggressive FII selling, fears over Covid-19 variant Omicron, and major global central banks indicating liquidity tightening, still persist.

Across-the-board buying

On the sectoral front, all indices were in the green with Metals, IT, Realty and Consumer Durables leading the rally.

Nifty Metals was up 3.86 per cent. Nifty Realty, Nifty IT and Nifty Consumer Durables were up 2.88 per cent, 2.82 per cent and 2.47 per cent, respectively.

The broader market also bounced back, with broader indices trading in the green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 2.15 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 2.19 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 2.01 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.97 per cent.

The volatility index softened 7.50 per cent to 17.54.