August 09, 2024 16:10

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded 1 per cent each on Friday following buying in blue-chips such as Reliance and Infosys amid a rally in global equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex bounced back 819.69 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 79,705.91 with 28 of its constituents closing in green and two in red. The index opened higher amid gains in Asian markets and later surged 1,098.02 points or 1.39 per cent to hit a high of 79,984.24.

The NSE Nifty soared 250.50 points or 1.04 per cent to 24,367.50. During the day, it rallied 302.75 points or 1.25 per cent to 24,419.75.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,626.73 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.03 per cent to $79.18 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark declined 581.79 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 78,886.22 in a volatile trade on Thursday. During the day, it tumbled 669.07 points or 0.84 per cent to 78,798.94.

After a day’s breather, the NSE Nifty retreated to settle lower by 180.50 points or 0.74 per cent to 24,117. During the day, it tanked 217.8 points or 0.89 per cent to 24,079.70.