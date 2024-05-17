Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 17 May 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- May 17, 2024 09:46
Stock Market Live Today: Vodafone Idea stock trades at ₹13.10, down by 0.38% after Q4 results
- May 17, 2024 09:45
Stock Market Live Today: Sansera Engineering stock rises 1.16% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,071.35 after Q4 financial results.
- May 17, 2024 09:45
Stock Market Live Today: Shriram Piston: Co announces progress on new Coimbatore facility to expand EV portfolio
- May 17, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Today: ombigan Ophthalmic Soln achieved annual sales of approximately $290.0 million
- May 17, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Today: Glenmark Pharma gets US FDA ANDA nod for brimonidine tartrate & timolol maleate ophthalmic solution
- May 17, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Today: BEML secures ₹250 crore dump trucks contract; stock rises 3.36% on NSE
BEML Limited has bagged order from Northern Coal Fields Limited for dump trucks contract worth ₹250 Crore.
Stock rises 3.36% on the NSE at ₹3,824.20.
- May 17, 2024 09:37
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty auto rises 1.87% at 23,300.20; M&M, Apollo Tyre, Tata Motors lead gains
Nifty auto trades higher by 1.87% at 23,300.20 as of 9.33 am.
Top gainers:
M&M, Apollo Tyre, Tata Motors, Samvardhana Motherson International
- May 17, 2024 09:34
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
M&M (6.12%), ONGC (1.76%), Grasim Industries (1.39%), Tata Motors (1.39%), Tata Steel (1.05%)
Major losers:
SBI Life Insurance (-1.11%), Adani Ports (-1.09%), Sun Pharma (-0.99%), Axis Bank (-0.96%), Nestle India (-0.89%)
- May 17, 2024 09:27
Stock Market Live Today: Positive global and domestic cues to benefit markets: VK Vijayakumar, Geojit Financial Services
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
“There are some positive global and domestic cues which augur well for the market. The decline in US inflation in April to 3.4% YoY and retail sales cooling off indicate a soft landing of the US economy, paving the way for rate cuts by the Fed. This favourable global construct can impart resilience to the mother market thereby providing stability to other markets. Domestically, the improvement in the voter turnout in the 4th phase of polling is positive from the market perspective since it removes some jitters associated with election results. Coming to the market trends, the net institutional buying turning positive, the sharp recovery of nearly 350 points from the lows in Nifty and the large short position in the market have the potential to aid recovery in the market. Going forward, news from the political front is likely to turn more positive.
FII-heavy stocks which bore the brunt of selling are likely to witness further recovery.”
- May 17, 2024 09:25
Stock Market Live Today: Infosys faces penalty in Canada over alleged tax filing delay
Infosys has received reassessment notice from British Columbia, Ministry of Finance, Canada, pertaining to alleged delayed filing of Employee Health Tax return for the years 2019 to 2022, imposing penalty of 13,39,778.90 CAD.
- May 17, 2024 09:24
Stock Market Live Today: Zydus Lifesciences announces licensing deal for Cabozantinib tablets
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., a global innovation driven healthcare company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with MSN Laboratories for Cabozantinib Tablets (a generic version of CABOMETYX®) for the US market
- May 17, 2024 09:22
Stock Market Live Today: OPENING BELL: Sensex and Nifty open flat ahead of long weekend
The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on Friday. Market participation is expected to remain low due to the upcoming long weekend holidays and the market closure on Monday for local polling related to the general election. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 80.24 points to 73,583.48 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 19.10 points to 22,384.75.
Foreign portfolio investors continue their selling spree in Indian markets. According to analysts, they also piled up short positions on index futures.
Vikram Kasat, Head - Advisory, Prabhudas Lilladher, said that the FIIs’ long-short ratio is 0.38. Notably, FIIs hold 3.96 lakh contracts short in futures, marking the biggest short position in Index futures, both in value and contracts, even after accounting for the reduction in Nifty and Bank Nifty lot sizes.
“Overall, the market is showing positive momentum with bulls coming back. Now, key supports need to be defended to give a new upside trajectory,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit the 40,000 mark on Thursday for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an intra-day high of 40,000 for the first time but closed 38.62 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower to 39,869.38; the S&P 500 slipped 11.05 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 5,297.10 and the Nasdaq 44.07 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 16,698.32.
Most Asian stocks are ruling down in early deals on Friday.
Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said: The participation of major players in the banking and IT sectors, coupled with cues from the US markets, is expected to be crucial going forward. Traders are advised to adjust their strategies accordingly, with focus on stock selection.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said: The short-term market texture is weak, but we could see a one technical pullback rally from the current levels due to temporary oversold conditions. For the traders now, 22000/72550 would be a key level to watch out for. Over 22000/72550, the market could bounce back till 22100-22150/72300-72500. On the flip side, below 22000/72550, the weak sentiment is likely to continue below, and the market could slip till 21850-21800/72100-72000.
- May 17, 2024 09:16
Stock Market Live Today: Bonus Issue Dates
Newtime Infrastructure Limited
Bonus issue 2:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 49.29
Ex Bonus 21 May 2024 (Tuesday)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- May 17, 2024 09:16
Stock Market Live Today: eClerx Services Limited-Buyback
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 2,800/-
Current Market Price: 2,403.20/-
Market Cap: Rs 11,782 Crores
Buyback Size: Rs 385 Crs (Representing 24.98% and 18.38% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 13,75,000 shares (Representing 2.80% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 2,06,250 Shares
Buyback Record Date: Not Yet Announce
- May 17, 2024 09:15
Commodities Market Live Today: Crude oil futures rise on China’s manufacturing rebound
Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning as official data showed recovery in manufacturing activities in China. At 9.11 am on Friday, July Brent oil futures were at $83.49, up by 0.26 per cent, and June crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $79.31, up by 0.10 per cent. May crude oil futures were trading at ₹6616 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday morning against the previous close of ₹6615, up by 0.02 per cent, and June futures were trading at ₹6596 against the previous close of ₹6591, up by 0.08 per cent.
- May 17, 2024 08:25
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Nomura on Motherson Wiring
Buy Call, Target Rs 81
Growth Momentum On Track
Rising EV Adoption To Sustain Healthy Growth Momentum
Capex Guidance For FY25 Is Rs 200 Cr
Operating Leverage Should Drive Gradual EBITDA Margin Improvement
Margin To Improve From 12.2% In FY24 To 12.8%/13.3% By FY25/26
- May 17, 2024 08:25
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Nomura on HAL
Buy Call, Target Rs 4,750
Earnings Beat Led By Strong Margin
Q4 Adj EBITDA Margin Strong At 32.8%, Up 676 bps YoY
Order Backlog At Rs 94,000 Cr, Translating To 3.3xTTM Sales
Expect Rev, EBITDA, &PAT To Register Respective CAGRs Of 14%, 11%, 23% Over FY23-26
- May 17, 2024 08:25
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: CLSA on Crompton
Outperform Call, Target Raised To Rs 370
Q4 Earnings Ahead Of Est With Better ECD Margin On Strong Growth & Price Hikes
Revenue Grew 12% YoY With ECD +14% YoY While Lighting Was Flat
High A&P Spend & Extended Producer Responsibility Costs Weighed On Margin
Butterfly Gandhimathi reported weak earnings,
Current Earnings Are Also Boosted By A Strong Summer Season
Effectiveness Of Ongoing Initiatives Translating To Market Share Gains Would Be Key
- May 17, 2024 08:24
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on GAIL
Underperform Call, Target Rs 150
Q4 EBITDA 6% Ahead Of Est Driven By Higher Profitability In Gas Transmission & Petchem
Gas Trading was below Estimate
PAT Missed Est By 15% On Higher Depreciation & Lower Other Income
Transmission Vol Outlook, Trading Profitability & Capex Guidance Key To Watch For
- May 17, 2024 08:24
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MS on CONCOR
Equal-weight Call, Target Rs 1,076
Q4 Earnings Miss, PAT Below Est By 14%
Exim & domestic margin were down 135 bps YoY & Up 5 bps YoY, respectively
Land License Fees Were Rs 83.1 Cr (-20% YoY) For Q4 & Rs 370 Cr (-6% YoY) For FY24
- May 17, 2024 08:24
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Bokerages on M&M
MS on M&M
Overweight Call, Target Raised To Rs 2,665
Strong Q4, Expect Co To Remain The Fastest Growing PV OEM In FY25
Re-Rating Potential For Auto Business
See Improving Farm Business Sentiments At The Margin
Optionality Of Growth Gems Value Unlock Keep Us Overweight
Jefferies on M&M
Upgrades To Buy From Hold, Target Raised To Rs 2,910
Believe Tractor Industry Is In Late Downturn
SUV Portfolio Continues To Strengthen
Plans To Launch 13 New SUVs By 2030
Core FY25 P/E Is Still 20% Below Blended Peer Average
- May 17, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live Today: Jagsonpal Pharma acquires Yash Pharma’s India and Bhutan business for ₹924.7 million
Jagsonpal Pharma: Co says signed business transfer agreement for purchase of India, Bhutan business of Yash Pharma.
Jagsonpal Pharma: Deal for 924.7M rupees; acquisition is a gateway to dermatology and childcare segments || Co had cash balance of 1.35B rupees as on December 31, 2023.
- May 17, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MNCL Research: Pricol Ltd.: 4QFY24 concall – Key Takeaways
MCap: Rs55bn; CMP: Rs452; TP: Rs465
Industry:
1. From 2020 onwards, most of the mechanical clusters were switched to digital clusters.
2. Pricol’s exports are at 8% due to weak demand conditions in foreign geographies, especially US and UK and now aim is to reach exports at 10% of revenue by FY26.
Operations:
1. Revenue growth is lower than expected as there is a delay in the start of production from their 4 customers in the 2W and CV segment. Now these models have been launched and revenue catchup has started happening from April’24.
2. FY24 Revenue: 69% DIS and 31% ACFMS. Going ahead ACFMS will increase to 35% in FY25 as and when adoption and sales in disc brakes increases.
3. Aiming to increase share to 10% of the revenues contributed by the PV segment. PV contributed 6.8% in FY24. 2W, PV, CV and OHV contributed 52%, 6.8%, 25% 16% of the revenues.
4. Capacity utilization was 85% and therefore the capacity is being expanded at Pune, Coimbatore and one more plant.
5. New customers added - Honda motorcycles and scooters – will go into production in 18-24months from now.
6. Pricol is engaged with 18 EV customers now and Pricol’s products are propulsion agnostic.
7. Productivity and process improvements have led to high margins and Pricol aims to reach 13.5% on a sustainable basis. In FY24, legal expenses were high which led to low margins for the full year.
8. There is no loss of share in the 2W DIS market. Infact, Pricol has gained share in the 2W market.
Expansion and inorganic:
1. Disc brake: Started production and ramping up LOI. Disc brakes selling at Rs1100/ unit. Currently Pricol is selling to 7 customers (Rs70-100mn per month right now) and targets to achieve a revenue of Rs3bn in 3years.
2. E-cockpit: Developed prototype and showcased to several OEM. Connected vehicle solution in partnership with Sibros – showcased product to domestic and international customers. In FY25, there should be an update on connected vehicle products.
3. New product revenue is hovering between 20-25% and Pricol will try to maintain it.
Financials and Guidance:
1. Long Borrowings are nil as of Mar’24.
2. Revised guidance on Revenue: Rs32bn by organic means and Rs4bn by inorganic in FY26.
3. Margins expected to largely sustain at current levels and management will strive to further improve this going ahead as per guidance.
4. Long-term provision is related to the employee benefits.
5. FY25 Capex: Rs2-2.2bn – a part of Rs6bn capex across 3years and this will be spent mainly on DIS. Asset turnover: 4-4.5x
6. Exploring inorganic assets at due diligence stage and the company will update on this in next quarter.
- May 17, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Berger Paints India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 485 | M Cap Rs. 56541 Cr | 52 W H/L 680/478
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result below Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2520.9 Cr (-12.5% QoQ, 3.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2582.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2881.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 2443.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 350.9 Cr (-26.9% QoQ, -4.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 399.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 480 Cr, YoY Rs. 368.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 13.9% vs expectation of 15.5%, QoQ 16.7%, YoY 15.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 222.1 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 231.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 299.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 185.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 44.1x FY25E EPS
- May 17, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: Coforge open offer to acquire 26% stake in Cigniti to open on June 26, close on July 9
- May 17, 2024 08:16
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: March 17, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: PB INfotech, Kesoram Ind, Reliance Industries, Infy, Chemplast Sanmar, ITI, Vedanta, BLS E- Services, IDFC First Bank, eClerx, Endurance Tech, Bandhan Bank, ZEE, Delhivery, Hariom Pipe, NHPC, Zydus LIfe
- May 17, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: OPENING BID: Gift Nifty signals flat-to-positive opening; low participation expected
As we approach the weekend, domestic markets are anticipated to open flat on Friday. It’s worth noting that market participation is expected to remain low, primarily due to the long weekend holidays. This is because the market will be closed on Monday for local polling related to the general election, a factor that could influence trading volumes.
Gift Nifty at 22,480 signals a flat-to-positive opening as Nifty futures on Thursday closed at 22,452. Foreign portfolio investors continue their selling spree in Indian markets. According to analysts, they also piled up short positions on index futures.
- May 17, 2024 08:00
- May 17, 2024 07:49
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 17-May-2024
* BALRAMCHIN
* BSOFT
* BANDHANBANK
* BIOCON
* GRANULES
* GMRINFRA
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* PEL
* VODAFONE IDEA
* SAIL
* ZEEL
- May 17, 2024 07:24
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 17.05.2024
H World Group Limited (Pre market) (Sector - Hotels)
RBC Bearings Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
- May 17, 2024 07:24
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 17.05.2024
07:30 CHINA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 5.40% versus 4.50%)
07:30 CHINA Retail Sales y/y (Expected: 3.90% versus 3.10%)
14:30 EURO Final CPI y/y (Expected: 2.40% versus 2.40%)
19:45 U.S. FOMC Member Waller Speaks
Economic Calendar – 20.05.2024
India @ Market Holiday
01.00 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Speaks
06.45 CHINA 5-y Loan Prime Rate (Expected: 3.95% versus 3.95%)
18:15 U.S. FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
- May 17, 2024 06:56
Stock Market Live Today: Markets at a glance: May 16, 2024
The NSE Nifty rose by 1%, gaining 220.90 points to reach 22,421, while the BSE Sensex climbed 1.01%, or 738 points, to 73,728.
A total of 3,945 stocks were actively traded, with 2,083 advancing, 1,726 declining, and 140 remaining unchanged. Additionally, 193 stocks hit a 52-week high and 30 stocks hit a 52-week low on the BSE at 3:25 pm.
Top gainers on the NSE included Mahindra and Mahindra (3.50%), Tata Consumers (2.93%), Tech Mahindra (2.75%), Bharti Airtel (2.75%), and LTI Mindtree (2.49%).
Top losers were Maruti Suzuki (-2.13%), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (-0.99%), Tata Motors (-0.96%), State Bank of India (-0.91%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (-0.82%).
- May 17, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 16 May 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume:* 117014.24 + 7213.25 Total: 124227.49
F&O Volume:* 557450.53 +1577011.38 Total: 2134461.91
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -776.49
(16603.64 - 17380.13)
DII: NET BUY: +2127.81
(14907.72 - 12779.91)
- May 17, 2024 06:53
Stock Market Live Today: Result at a Glance_May 16, 2024
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 35451.7 crore, +9.2% YoY, and+0.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 6603.9 crore, +16.7% YoY and +7.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.6%, +120 bps YoY and +119 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 3124.9 crore, +4.2% YoY and +5% QoQ.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 14768.8 crore, +18.2% YoY, and+143.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 5901.3 crore, +81.8% YoY and +311.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 40%, +1398 bps YoY and +1628 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 4308.7 crore, +52.2% YoY and +241.5% QoQ. Ashika
GAIL (India) Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 32833.2 crore, -1.3% YoY, and-5.6% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 3848.6 crore, +592.5% YoY and -8.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 11.7%, +1005 bps YoY and -38 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 2474.3 crore, +285% YoY and -22.5% QoQ.
Solar Industries India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1610.7 crore, -16.5% YoY, and+12.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 353.7 crore, -1.1% YoY and -0.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 22%, +342 bps YoY and -297 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 242.7 crore, +10% YoY and +9.4% QoQ. Ashika
Info Edge (India) Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 657.4 crore, +8.7% YoY, and+4.8% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 219.4 crore, +18.3% YoY and +8.3% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 33.4%, +270 bps YoY and +106 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 88.0 crore, Rs. -503.2 crore YoY and -26.4% QoQ.
Biocon Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 3917.1 crore, +3.8% YoY, and-0.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 842.2 crore, -15.6% YoY and -9.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 21.5%, -493 bps YoY and -194 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 222.9 crore, -46.2% YoY and -70.4% QoQ.
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 2232.7 crore, +19.3% YoY, and+5.4% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 291.3 crore, +34.4% YoY and +11.2% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 13%, +147 bps YoY and +67 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 191.4 crore, +38.3% YoY and +14% QoQ. Ashika
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1961.0 crore, +9.5% YoY, and+15.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 203.6 crore, -3.7% YoY and +35.9% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 10.4%, -142 bps YoY and +153 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 133.4 crore, +1.4% YoY and +56.1% QoQ.
V-Guard Industries Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1342.8 crore, +17.9% YoY, and+15.2% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 127.9 crore, +31.5% YoY and +25.8% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 9.5%, +99 bps YoY and +80 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 76.2 crore, +44.5% YoY and +30.8% QoQ.
Akzo Nobel India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 973.4 crore, +2.3% YoY, and-5.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 161.7 crore, +4.5% YoY and -2.8% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 16.6%, +35 bps YoY and +50 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 108.7 crore, +13.9% YoY and -4.5% QoQ.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 726.9 crore, +11.4% YoY, and-20.3% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 66.1 crore, +33.4% YoY and -2.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 9.1%, +150 bps YoY and +169 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 49.2 crore, +28.1% YoY and +20.7% QoQ. Ashika
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 453.2 crore, +16.4% YoY, and+4.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 145.2 crore, +17.2% YoY and +2.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 32%, +21 bps YoY and -63 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 121.2 crore, +19.7% YoY and +1.2% QoQ.
Prism Johnson Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 2079.2 crore, -1.5% YoY, and+20.3% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 111.3 crore, -24.4% YoY and -16.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 5.4%, -162 bps YoY and -238 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. -30.5 crore, Rs. 4.3 crore YoY, Rs. -11.5 crore QoQ. Ashika
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1144.6 crore, +37% YoY, and+27.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 83.6 crore, +51.3% YoY and +1.4% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 7.3%, +69 bps YoY and -189 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 45.3 crore, +147.6% YoY and +48.7% QoQ.
Wonderla Holidays Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 99.7 crore, +1.1% YoY, and-19.3% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 35.4 crore, -16.3% YoY and -35% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 35.5%, -739 bps YoY and -855 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 22.6 crore, -35.5% YoY and -39.5% QoQ.
Sanghvi Movers Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 165.4 crore, +30.4% YoY, and-1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 92.1 crore, +20.2% YoY and -19.8% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 55.7%, -473 bps YoY and -1306 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 47.7 crore, +40.7% YoY and -22.1% QoQ. Ashika
Harsha Engineers International Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 380.4 crore, +10.7% YoY, and+17.2% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 54.5 crore, +7.4% YoY and +37.2% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 14.3%, -44 bps YoY and +209 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 36.8 crore, +12.8% YoY and +23.9% QoQ.
Indoco Remedies Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 449.6 crore, +5% YoY, and-2.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 48.9 crore, -24.5% YoY and -22.3% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 10.9%, -426 bps YoY and -282 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 22.0 crore, -14.6% YoY and +41.6% QoQ. Ashika
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 211.3 crore, -21.3% YoY, and-24.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. -37.7 crore, Rs. 8.5 crore YoY, Rs. -9.8 crore QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. -63.6 crore, Rs. -28.1 crore YoY, Rs. -51.6 crore QoQ.
- May 17, 2024 06:52
Stock Market Live Today: Web links – 4QFY24 Results, Press Release & Investor Presentation
Mahindra & Mahindra, Container Corporation, Biocon, Jk Paper, Prince Pipes, Endurance Technologies, Vodafone Idea, Crompton Greaves, Gail, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Hume Pipe, Infibeam Avenues and Info Edge
Mahindra & Mahindra 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Container Corporation Of India 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Financial Results
Financial Results
Prince Pipes And Fittings 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Endurance Technologies 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Vodafone Idea 4QFY24 Earnings
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals 4QFY24 Earnings
Gail (India) 4QFY24 Earnings
Hindustan Aeronautics 4QFY24 Earnings
Indian Hume Pipe 4QFY24 Earnings
Infibeam Avenues 4QFY24 Earnings
Info Edge (India) 4QFY24 Earnings
- May 17, 2024 06:48
Stock Market Live Today: Video: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 17th May, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is FDC. The recent bounce in the share price is happening from a strong trendline as well as the 100-Day moving average support. The trend is up and the share price can rise further in the coming days.
- May 17, 2024 06:47
Stock Market Live Today: Technicals: Trading guide for May 17, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- May 17, 2024 06:44
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: FDC Ltd (₹472.60): BUY
The short-term outlook for FDC Ltd is bullish. The bounce from the low of ₹428.55 has happened from around a strong trendline as well as the 100-Day Moving Average support. This keeps the broader uptrend intact. The strong 4.1 per cent rally on Thursday indicates that the upmove has gained momentum.
- May 17, 2024 06:43
Stock Market Live Today: Asian markets slip following Wall Street decline
Asian stocks opened lower on Friday, following a decline in Wall Street shares after recent strong gains.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.70%, or 270.63 points, to 38,649.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.39%, or 10.80 points, to 2,726.74.
South Korea’s KOSPI decreased by 0.37%, or 10.18 points, to 2,742.82. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index declined 0.39%, or 30.50 points, to 7,850.80.
Earlier, U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday after the Dow reached an intra-day high of 40,000 for the first time. Investors recalibrated their rate-cut expectations following data showing a slowdown in inflation and strong corporate earnings results. Early gains in equities dissipated throughout the day, with the three major indexes closing slightly lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.62 points, or 0.10%, to 39,869.38. The S&P 500 lost 11.05 points, or 0.21%, to 5,297.10, and the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 44.07 points, or 0.26%, to 16,698.32.
