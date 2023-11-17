Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 17 November 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- November 17, 2023 07:50
Stock market live updates: Pennar Industries bags orders worth ₹669 crore across its various business verticals.
- November 17, 2023 07:49
Stock market live updates: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has announced the roll-out of Nerivio in India
Nerivio is an USFDA approved wearable therapy device for drug-free management of migraine. Dr Reddy’s stock rises by 2.67% on the NSE, trading at ₹5,564.70.
- November 17, 2023 07:48
Stocks that will see action today—November 17, 2023
The RBI has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹90.92 lakh on Axis Bank and ₹42.78 lakh on Manappuram Finance for violation of certain directions of the banking sector regulator.
Shares of Delhivery will be in focus on reports that Softbank is planning to sell stake worth $150 million via a block deal. Softbank may sell up to 4 per cent stake.
Technocraft Industries (India) informed the exchanges that it will discontinue the production of Milange Yarn at its Milange Yarn unit located in Murbad, Maharashtra, due to adverse market conditions and losses. During FY23, the revenue contribution from this unit was 5.69 per cent of total revenue. Milange Yarn Unit – Murbad is having about 30,000 spindles to manufacture Milange Yarn.
Elpro International has further acquired 78,560 shares of Jyothy Labs Ltd and 1,234 shares of Nestle India from open market for investment purposes. Elpro has been acquiring company shares in small quantities.
Realty firm Brigade Enterprises has formed a partnership with Krishna Priya Estates and Micro Labs to develop a housing project in Bengaluru with an estimated sales value of ₹2,100 crore. The 14-acre land parcel is located at Yelahanka in North Bengaluru.
Leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Emil Frey, one of the Europe’s largest automobile importers and retailers, for distribution of its products including the TVS Apache RTR 310 in European Union markets. The Chennai headquartered company said France will be the first country for the launch, where an entire suite of its products including ICE and EV models will be made available starting January 2024.
JSW Steel informed the exchanges that after considering the demand and supply scenario of iron ore in India, it has withdrawn its application for the final mine closure plan for surrender of Jajang Iron Ore Block in Odisha.
The disinvestment in IDBI Bank may not be completed by March 2024, said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Monetisation (DIPAM) Secretary, Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
State-owned power producer SJVN has signed a pact with Solar Energy Corporation of India to supply 200 MW of wind power. The power producer has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 200 MW grid-connected wind power project with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI), SJVN Chairman and Managing Director
JSW Infrastructure has emerged as the winning bidder for development of all-weather, deep-water, greenfield port at Keni in Karnataka on Public Private Partnership basis. The Karnataka Maritime Board, Government of Karnataka has issued the Letter of Award (LOA) to JSW Infrastructure. As per the RFP document, the estimated cost of the Project is ₹4,119 crore with initial capacity of 30 MTPA.
Coromandel International has unveiled its Coromandel Nanotechnology Center at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, which will support its efforts towards development of wide range of nano-enabled agro-inputs for plant nutrition and crop protection. The Center will be the sixth R&D facility of Coromandel and the second Tech Centre which will focus on development of next-generation agri-inputs, the first being Coromandel’s research facility in Monash Academy, IIT Bombay.
The board of DCX Systems has approved a proposal to raise funds up to Rs 500 crore via public issue, preferential issue, rights issue, private placement(s) or qualified institutions placement.
Goa Carbon resumes operations at the company’s Paradeep unit of Odisha.
- November 17, 2023 07:42
Stock market live updates: RBI hikes risk weights on unsecured bank, NBFC loans by 25 bps
The Reserve Bank of India has asked banks and non-banking financial institutions to limit lending to consumers amid growing risk concerns. Consumer loans will attract a credit risk weight of 125 per cent as compared with 100 per cent earlier.
banks.jpeg
For NBFCs, too, consumer loans will attract a risk weight of 125 per cent, The move will make consumer lending costlier for banks and non-bank lenders and put pressure on lending rates too.
- November 17, 2023 07:27
Stock market live updates| UCO Bank recovers ₹649 crore out of ₹820 crore in IMPS glitch issue
After certain account holders of UCO Bank received a total of around ₹820 crore in “erroneous credits” via the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Uco Bank on Thursday said it has blocked the recipients’ accounts and has been able to retain and recover around ₹649 crore, which is about 79 per cent of the total money.
- November 17, 2023 07:25
Stock market live updates: Securities under F&O ban for trade (17-Nov-2023)
CHAMBAL
DELTACORP
HINDCOPPER
INDIACEM
MANAPPURAM
MCX
SAIL
ZEEL
- November 17, 2023 07:20
Stock market live updates| Broker’s call: MCX (Reduce)
In Q2-FY24, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) delivered revenue growth of 29.6 per cent on a y-o-y basis on the back of improving ADT of Options contracts, which increased by 173.6 per cent on a y-o-y basis. MCX has finally transitioned to a new platform from October 16, 2023. However, operating margins were adversely affected during the quarter due to two factors.
- November 17, 2023 07:18
Stock market live updates| Broker’s call: Firstsource Solutions (Buy)
Firstsource Solutions’ management remains confident about achieving 0-2 per cent growth in FY24 and operating at 11-11.5 per cent EBITM. Overall, BPO market size is $300 billion, of which Customer Experience (CX) comprises 25-30 per cent.
- November 17, 2023 07:17
Stock market live updates: Tata Technologies IPO price brand set at ₹475-500 a share
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies is set at a price band of ₹475-500 a share. The IPO opens on November 22 and close on November 24. The issue size is ₹3,042.5 crore at the upper end of the price band.
The IPO from the Tata group stable, coming after a gap of nearly two decade, will be entirely through an offer for sale. The offer consists of the sale of up to 4.6275 crore shares by Tata Motors Ltd, 97.17 lakh shares by Alpha TC Holdings Pte. Ltd. and 48.58 lakh shares by Tata Capital Growth Fund I.
- November 17, 2023 07:16
Stock market live updates: IREDA fixes IPO price band as ₹30-32
State-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) said on Thursday that it has fixed a price band of ₹30-32 per share for its initial public offer (IPO), which will open on Tuesday next week.
IREDA, a mini-ratna under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is a systemically important non-deposit-taking non-banking finance firm (NBFCND-SI) with the status of an infrastructure finance company (IFC).
- November 17, 2023 07:15
Stock market live updates: India not ‘out of woods’ yet, high food prices key risk to CPI inflation, says RBI report
The positive CPI inflation reading for October 2023 is a “welcome relief” but it does not mean that India is “out of the woods” yet as elevated food prices continue to risk to inflation expectations, as per RBI’s State of the Economy report.
“We are not out of the woods yet and have miles to go, but readings of around 5 per cent and 4.9 per cent in September and October, respectively, are a welcome relief from the average of 6.7 per cent in 2022-23 and 7.1 per cent in July-August 2023,” said the report, which was released as part of RBI’s November bulletin.
- November 17, 2023 07:07
Stock market live updates| Stock to buy today: Welspun India (₹162.70)
The short-term outlook for Welspun India is bullish. The stock fell over 3 per cent on Thursday. But that has not changed the structure and the trend on the charts. The recent fall could just be a short-lived correction. Immediate support is at ₹158. Below that ₹151-150 is the next strong support.
- November 17, 2023 07:06
Stock market live updates: Day trading guide for November 17, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- November 17, 2023 07:02
Stock market live updates: Asian stocks open lower; oil sinks into bear market
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after the US Dow was weighed down by discouraging corporate forecasts.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.35 percent, or 118.14 points, to 33,306.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.32 percent, or 7.69 points, to 2,360.93.
The dollar fetched 150.65 yen in early Asian trade, against 150.76 yen in New York late Thursday.
Overnight, Wall Street finished mixed after a meandering day, with the Dow weighed down by big drops in retailer Walmart and technology titan Cisco Systems.
Oil prices
Oil headed for a fourth weekly loss after sinking into a bear market as signs of healthy supplies and rising stockpiles offset attempts by OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia to keep declines in check.
West Texas Intermediate traded near $73 a barrel after dropping more than 20% drop from a high in September. Brent plunged almost 5% on Thursday. The declines followed a build in US crude inventories, and were likely amplified by automated selling programs.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.